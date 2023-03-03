Menu

Traffic

Calgary police investigate death of pedestrian believed to be hit by CTrain

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 9:01 am
The Calgary Police Service is investigating how a person died at the Erlton/Stampede CTrain station early Friday morning. A police officer at the scene said investigators believe the man was hit by a northbound train. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service is investigating how a person died at the Erlton/Stampede CTrain station early Friday morning. A police officer at the scene said investigators believe the man was hit by a northbound train. Global News
The Calgary Police Service is investigating how a person died at the Erlton/Stampede CTrain station early Friday.

Police said that at 1:11 a.m., someone reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, has since been pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigate CTrain collision involving pedestrian

A police officer at the scene said investigators believe the man was hit by a northbound train.

The CPS said traffic was disrupted for several hours in the area but had returned to normal by 7 a.m.

