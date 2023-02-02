Calgary police investigate CTrain collision involving pedestrian

Calgary police were called to the Franklin LRT station Thursday morning after a collision involving a CTrain and a pedestrian.
Police tell Global News the crash occurred around 4:23 a.m. CPS said a man suffered non-life-threatening, but life-altering injuries.
Trending Now
Read more: Calgary Police Service seeking suspects in northeast shooting
Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada
According to a tweet by CPS around 5 a.m., police said the westbound lane of Memorial Drive remains closed.
Police would not confirm the man’s age.
More to come…
Comments