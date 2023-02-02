Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary police investigate CTrain collision involving pedestrian

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 8:44 am
Calgary Police Service View image in full screen
FILE: Calgary Police Service logo. Dani Lantela, Global News File

Calgary police were called to the Franklin LRT station Thursday morning after a collision involving a CTrain and a pedestrian.

Police tell Global News the crash occurred around 4:23 a.m. CPS said a man suffered non-life-threatening, but life-altering injuries.

Trending Now

Read more: Calgary Police Service seeking suspects in northeast shooting

Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada

According to a tweet by CPS around 5 a.m., police said the westbound lane of Memorial Drive remains closed.

Police would not confirm the man’s age.

More to come…

Calgary PoliceCPSCalgary TrafficCalgary TransitCTrainCalgary CTrainCtrain collisionCtrain crash involving pedestrian
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers