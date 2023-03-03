Laval police arrest goes viral after multiple failed stun gun attempts

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest made by Laval, Que., police is gaining thousands of views on TikTok after multiple attempts with a stun gun failed to subdue a suspect.

The dramatic video shows officers in a standoff with a man who police said was wielding a knife.

The incident unfolded on the Cartier Metro station platform in Laval Wednesday.

Officers shot the man with a stun gun after the suspect appeared not to respond to repeated calls to drop the weapon and lie on the ground.

The stun gun seems to have no effect on the man, leading one officer involved to call for aid, saying, “Do you have another Taser?”

A second stun gun shot was fired but again with no result.

Although it hit the target, thick clothing and possibly something underneath interfered with the weapon, neutralizing the shock, according to Laval police spokesperson Stephanie Beshara.

While firearms were drawn, Beshara said officers managed to get over a language barrier with the suspect.

Police used a shield and multiple officers to make the arrest and handcuff the man.

“Police followed protocol,” Beshara said.

Former RCMP officer Alain Babineau called the altercation “proper policing.”

“When police work is done right, it works.”

Babineau says this is an example of a textbook procedure.

“They really showed patience. Kept their distance and used proper voiced commands,” Babineau said.

The dramatic arrest stems from an earlier altercation inside the metro car with another passenger.

What lead to the sequence of events is unclear, police said.

Some online comments on the video from witness accounts say racial slurs may have been uttered.

The suspect in a blue coat can be seen in a video in what appears to be an “extremely aggressive state,” Beshara said.

The altercation between the two men leads to multiple blows and a knife to be drawn.

The man involved, who seems to try and disarm the suspect, suffered minor injuries.

The armed assailant was arrested and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation, police said.

No charges have been laid in the incident.