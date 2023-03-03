Snowboarder rescued on North Shore Thursday evening amid high avalanche risks

Send this page to someone via email

A second rescue operation for a second missing person on the North Shore Thursday evening.

North Shore Rescue were called in for a snowboarder who went out of bounds up at Cypress Bowl, according to North Shore Rescue (NSR).

Search Manager Doug Pope with NSR says the woman was separated from her friend and got stuck down Mount Strachan.

With no helicopters available Thursday night, Pope says they sent in two ski teams to get her out.

“We have four skiers in each team. One hasty team and one backup team. The avalanche conditions are quite high. There are considerable ratings, so we’re being extra careful,” Pope told Global News from the staging area.

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s been warmed up and given some food and water and we’re just hiking her back up to the Howe Sound Crest trail where we have the backup team waiting.”

Shortly after, Mairen the snowboarder made it out safely and spoke to Global BC.

“I exercised some poor judgment, and I made a bad decision, said Mairen who declined to give her last name.

“I went out of bounds. It was the wrong thing to do. And I got turned around and I needed help to get out. I’m very lucky and fortunate there were trained professionals to help me out today.”