Canada

Snowboarder rescued on North Shore Thursday evening amid high avalanche risks

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 2:44 am
NSR Thursday Snowboarder View image in full screen
Doug Pope, Search Manager with NSR says a woman got separated from her friend and went out of bounds, getting stuck way down Mount Strachan Thursday night. Global BC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second rescue operation for a second missing person on the North Shore Thursday evening.

North Shore Rescue were called in for a snowboarder who went out of bounds up at Cypress Bowl, according to North Shore Rescue (NSR).

Search Manager Doug Pope with NSR says the woman was separated from her friend and got stuck down Mount Strachan.

Read more: 3 German tourists dead after avalanche near Invermere, B.C.: mayor of German municipality

With no helicopters available Thursday night, Pope says they sent in two ski teams to get her out.

“We have four skiers in each team. One hasty team and one backup team. The avalanche conditions are quite high. There are considerable ratings, so we’re being extra careful,” Pope told Global News from the staging area.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Metro Vancouver to spend $150M to ship garbage to Interior and the U.S.

“She’s been warmed up and given some food and water and we’re just hiking her back up to the Howe Sound Crest trail where we have the backup team waiting.”

Shortly after, Mairen the snowboarder made it out safely and spoke to Global BC.

“I exercised some poor judgment, and I made a bad decision, said Mairen who declined to give her last name.

“I went out of bounds. It was the wrong thing to do. And I got turned around and I needed help to get out. I’m very lucky and fortunate there were trained professionals to help me out today.”

