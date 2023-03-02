3 German nationals dead after avalanche near Invermere, B.C.: mayor of German municipality

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of a municipality in Germany told Global News on Thursday that three people from his community are dead after an avalanche occurred near Invermere, B.C. a day earlier.

“All of us in our community are deeply upset and feel deep sorrow,” Walter Bauer said in a written statement.

Bauer is the mayor of the municipality of Eging.

On Wednesday night, the RCMP confirmed at least one person was killed in an avalanche while heli-skiing near the mountain ski resort of Panorama near Invermere, B.C.

Police said they first received reports of the slide shortly after 12:30 p.m. local time.

As of Wednesday night, the RCMP said officers were still working to determine who all was involved and where they are from, adding various emergency personnel were deployed to the area.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 1 killed, more feared dead and injured after avalanche near Invermere, B.C.

RK Heliski, the company involved in the incident, said nine guests and one guide were caught in the avalanche.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said four ambulances were deployed to meet helicopters at Invermere, and transported four patients to hospital.

The severity of their injuries and whether anyone else was unaccounted for remains unclear.

Avalanche Canada currently lists the avalanche danger in the region as “considerable.”

More to come…

–With files from Global News’ Simon Little and Karen Bartko