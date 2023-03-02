B.C. premier vows to investigate cannabis company’s reported approval to produce, sell cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. cannabis company says it has approval from Health Canada to include cocaine as a substance the company can legally possess, produce, sell and distribute.

Adastra Labs in Langley said it has been granted an amendment to its dealer license to “interact” with up to 250 grams of cocaine (nearly nine ounces), to import coca leaves to manufacture and synthesize the substance. It said it received its approval from Health Canada on Feb. 17.

“Harm reduction is a critically important and mainstream topic, and we are staying at the forefront of drug regulations across the board,” Adastra CEO Michael Forbes said in a release.

“We proactively pursued the amendment to our Dealer’s License to include cocaine back in December 2022.

“We will evaluate how the commercialization of this substance fits in with our business model at Adastra in an effort to position ourselves to support the demand for a safe supply of cocaine.”

Forbes said he has extensive experience working on the front lines of addiction medicine as he was previously a pharmacist at multiple methadone pharmacies. He also piloted a needle exchange program at the direction of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention around a decade ago.

The company said it also is allowed to possess, produce, sell and distribute up to 35 ounces of psilocybin and psilocin.

On Thursday, Global News asked B.C. Premier David Eby for his thoughts on Health Canada’s decision to make the amendment for the Langley-based lab.

Eby was shocked to hear the news.

“The short answer is that I was astonished by this announcement,” Eby said.

“I understand that this company has indicated Health Canada has given them some kind of authorization. It is not part of our provincial plan. If Heath Canada did in fact do this, they did it not only without engaging with the province, but they did it without notice to us.

“We will get answers for British Columbians about this, this is not part of our initiative, and we’ll make sure British Columbians get the answers they deserve about this.”

BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon spoke about the Health Canada decision on Thursday.

“(Thursday) we had a very important discussion that should worry British Columbians, and that is a company issued a press release about how excited they are for the commercialization of the sale of cocaine in B.C.,” Falcon said during a media availability.

“As we’ve said from the beginning, the decriminalization program that the NDP is rushing head-long into, our comment is that there is effective decriminalization for amounts of 2.5 grams or less, which the police chief told me and I agree. But the guard rails put in place by the federal government were spelled out really clearly, (the BC NDP) has not fulfilled any of the requirements.

“What is going on?”

Adastra was unavailable for an interview Thursday.

Global News also has reached out to Health Canada for comment.