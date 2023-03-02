Menu

Share

Crime

Waterloo, Ont. police seeking suspect in series of armed robberies

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 4:58 pm
Waterloo police are looking to identify a suspect in a series of armed robberies in the region.
Waterloo police are looking to identify a suspect in a series of armed robberies in the region. WRPS
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a series of armed robberies in the region.

Investigators say a total of nine convenience stores in Kitchener, Guelph, Wilmot, North Dumfries, and Woolwich had been robbed since Jan. 8.

They believe the same suspect (seen in the photos below) was involved in all nine occurrences.

Read more: Waterloo police arrest Cambridge man wanted for assault, theft of vehicle and fraud

Investigators say in each of the robberies, a man entered the store brandishing either a gun or a knife, demanded cash, then fled the store with the money and/or other stolen items.

They say in some of the incidents, the suspect arrived and left in a dark coloured sedan being driven by another individual.

Investigators say no one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

GuelphKitchener newsGuelph NewsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerWoolwichArmed RobberiesNorth Dumfrieswilmot
