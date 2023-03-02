Winter storm could bring 20 cm of snow to Hamilton, 15 cm to Niagara Region by Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Hamilton, and put the Niagara Region under a storm watch.

Canada’s weather agency says it’s expecting the white stuff to start falling late Friday, reducing visibility on the roads due to “rapidly accumulating snow.”

“There remains some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow,” meteorologists said in a statement. “Snowfall warnings or winter weather travel advisories may be issued as the event draws nearer.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Hamilton was under a winter storm warning with between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow expected by Saturday.

Niagara Region was under just a weather statement with lower accumulations predicted – 10 to 15 cm is expected over the same period.

Global News senior meteorologist Anthony Farnell says a Texas low arriving in southern Ontario Friday is the cause of the system that will impact much of southern Ontario.

“The worst of the snow will be during the late evening where snowfall could accumulate at up to four centimetres per hour,” he said.

“The temperature will once again play a critical role in this storm and with it hovering within a degree above or below freezing, snow amounts will vary significantly. It will be milder near the Lake Erie and Ontario shores, including downtown Toronto, where closer to 15 cm looks more likely.”

The general forecast includes the possibility of rain mixed with snow and wind gusting between 30 to 60 km/h.

Friday’s low is expected to hover around 0 C.

Saturday should see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of around 3 C.