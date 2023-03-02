Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

What to expect in southern Ontario with another winter storm set to move in

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Southern Ontario set to see another big winter storm'
Southern Ontario set to see another big winter storm
WATCH ABOVE: Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell provides his forecast for a storm that’s set to hit southern Ontario beginning on Friday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Much of southern Ontario will be hit with another “blast of winter weather” beginning Friday, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says, with the temperature playing a “critical role” in determining just how much snow will fall.

Environment Canada has placed a large swath of the region under a winter storm watch ahead of the system, with areas in the southwest under special weather statements.

Farnell said the system will begin to impact southern Ontario Friday afternoon.

What to expect in southern Ontario with another winter storm set to move in - image View image in full screen

“The worst of the snow will be during the late evening in the GTA where snowfall could accumulate at up to 4 cm per hour,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The temperature will once again play a critical role in this storm and with it hovering within a degree above or below freezing, snow amounts will vary significantly. It will be milder near the Lake Erie and Ontario shores, including downtown Toronto, where closer to 15 cm looks more likely.”

Trending Now

North of Highway 401 it will be a bit colder, Farnell said, with amounts there closer to 20 cm or 25 cm locally.

What to expect in southern Ontario with another winter storm set to move in - image View image in full screen

“The very heavy wet snow will stick to just about everything and with winds that could gust over 70km/h, power outages are also possible Friday night,” Farnell added.

Into the weekend, it’s expected to be mild, meaning the snow will quickly begin to melt after the storm moves through.

What to expect in southern Ontario with another winter storm set to move in - image View image in full screen
What to expect in southern Ontario with another winter storm set to move in - image View image in full screen
OntarioTorontoWeatherWeather warningsToronto weatherOntario weatherSouthern OntarioWinter Storm Watchtoronto snowstormToronto Forecastsouthern ontario forecast
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers