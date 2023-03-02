Menu

Comments

Crime

Idaho murders: Face masks, shovel among items collected by police following suspect’s arrest

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 2, 2023 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'University of Idaho student killings: Police arrest suspect in Pennsylvania'
University of Idaho student killings: Police arrest suspect in Pennsylvania
WATCH ABOVE: University of Idaho student killings: Police arrest suspect in Pennsylvania – Dec 30, 2022
Law enforcement officials have revealed more details regarding items seized from the Pennsylvania home where they arrested a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death.

Read more: DNA, cell records led police to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, documents show

Additional court documents made public Thursday stated that a knife, a pocketknife, and a Glock 22 handgun with three empty magazines were found at the home of Bryan Kohberger’s parents. The home, Kohberger’s car, the garage and a shed on the property were all searched when he was arrested there Dec. 30.

Police took a door panel from the car, seat cushions, headrests, seatbelt, visor, brake and gas pedals, a band-aid, “maps and documents” and other items, including clothing and a shovel.

A cell phone, a laptop and two containers of a “green leafy substance” were seized from the home, along with black face masks, a black hat and several articles of dark-colored clothing and a book with “underlining on page 118.”

Click to play video: '2 surviving roommates of slain Idaho students speak out for 1st time at remembrance service'
2 surviving roommates of slain Idaho students speak out for 1st time at remembrance service

The newly unsealed documents were released two days after authorities first announced details about what had been seized at the home when Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kohberger, a 28-year-old former doctoral student at Washington State University. He’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho.

Read more: Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger pulled over by police twice after brutal stabbings

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Kohberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has not entered a plea.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

