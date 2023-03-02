Teen charged after INTERPOL contacts N.S. police about school shooting threat

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old from Dominion, N.S. has been charged with a terrorism-related offence, after police received information about a threat from INTERPOL.

Cape Breton Regional Police said they were “alerted about comments made on YouTube regarding potential plans for a school shooting” that as connected to a local IP address.

“Investigation by officers in the Internet Child Exploitation / Digital Forensics and Community Safety Enforcement Units led to a search warrant to seize electronic devices from a Dominion residence March 1st, with assistance from the Forensic Identification Unit,” police said in a release on Thursday.

A teen was arrested at that residence and remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre.

The 16-year-old is charged with Hoax Regarding Terrorist Activity as well as two breaches of previous court-ordered conditions on the use of electronic devices, according to police.

“Police continue to investigate but can confirm there is no legitimate threat to public safety at this time,” the release stated.