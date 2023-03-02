6 youths, man charged with attempted murder after stabbing outside Brampton school

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man and six youth boys have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Feb. 27 at around 11:15 a.m., officers received a report of a stabbing in the Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road area.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was found with what appeared to be a stab wound outside of a school.

Officers said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

According to police, the boy’s condition was later upgraded to serious, but non-life-threatening.

Police said 18-year-old Modaser Mosmer from Brampton, and six youth boys have been charged with attempted murder.

Officers said one of the youths was also charged with pointing a firearm and uttering death threats.

They were held for bail hearings in Brampton.

The six accused cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

According to police, during the investigation, three search warrants were executed at homes in Brampton and two vehicles.

Officers said two replica firearms were allegedly seized during the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.