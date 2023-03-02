OPP locate and charge driver after failure to remain at a collision on Highway 400

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police say a Severn Township resident is facing several charges after a driver fled the scene of a single-motor vehicle collision on Highway 400 Wednesday night.

On Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., OPP responded to a collision on the Highway 400 southbound on-ramp of Highway 12 in Tay Township.

Police say they found a pickup truck that had left the roadway and flipped over the guardrail.

No one was found inside the vehicle, but a single set of fresh footprints led away from the scene, police say.

“Concerned for the well-being of the driver,” OPP started to search the area with the help of the canine unit and emergency response team.

An hour later, around 12:30 p.m., police say an officer patrolling Sandhill Road was approached by a vehicle with several people inside.

Speaking to the occupants, police say the officer noticed and observed a passenger with recent injuries.

“The officer investigated further and obtained grounds to believe that the passenger was the driver of the fail-to-remain collision,” police said in a statement.

Officers arrested the person and requested they provide a breath sample, which they say the suspect refused to do.

The passenger was placed under arrest and transported to the detachment.

Christian Koval, 37, of Severn Township, is charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand, obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, failure to remain and failure to surrender their licence.

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Midland on March 16.