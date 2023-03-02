Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP locate and charge driver after failure to remain at a collision on Highway 400

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 1:30 pm
On Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., OPP responded to a collision on the Highway 400 southbound on-ramp of Highway 12 in Tay Township. View image in full screen
On Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., OPP responded to a collision on the Highway 400 southbound on-ramp of Highway 12 in Tay Township. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police say a Severn Township resident is facing several charges after a driver fled the scene of a single-motor vehicle collision on Highway 400 Wednesday night.

On Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., OPP responded to a collision on the Highway 400 southbound on-ramp of Highway 12 in Tay Township.

Police say they found a pickup truck that had left the roadway and flipped over the guardrail.

No one was found inside the vehicle, but a single set of fresh footprints led away from the scene, police say.

“Concerned for the well-being of the driver,” OPP started to search the area with the help of the canine unit and emergency response team.

Trending Now

An hour later, around 12:30 p.m., police say an officer patrolling Sandhill Road was approached by a vehicle with several people inside.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Barrie Police arrest 7 in connection with robbery involving an online sales post

Speaking to the occupants, police say the officer noticed and observed a passenger with recent injuries.

“The officer investigated further and obtained grounds to believe that the passenger was the driver of the fail-to-remain collision,” police said in a statement.

Officers arrested the person and requested they provide a breath sample, which they say the suspect refused to do.

The passenger was placed under arrest and transported to the detachment.

Christian Koval, 37, of Severn Township, is charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand, obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, failure to remain and failure to surrender their licence.

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Midland on March 16.

OPPCrashaccidentHighway 400Highway 12Tay TownshipHwy 400Highway 400 crashSevern TownshipSouthern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers