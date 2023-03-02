Guelph police charge woman in connection with disturbance at apartment building

See more sharing options

A Guelph woman is facing a number of charges after police investigated a disturbance at an apartment complex.

Officers from the Guelph Police Service were called to a building on Gordon Street Wednesday morning around 10 a.m.

Investigators say a tenant told them she had been assaulted by an intruder inside the building.

They say they also learned that the same intruder was in the same building the previous day and brandished a knife while uttering death threats.

Officers located the suspect, who police say was attempting to flee but was later arrested.

Charges against the 38-year-old include assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and disobeying a court order.

She was held for a bail hearing.