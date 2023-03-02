Peguis First Nation child, 4, accidentally shoots 6-year-old, Manitoba RCMP say

A Peguis First Nation man is facing a charge of unsafe storage of a firearm after a six-year-old child was injured in an accidental shooting, Manitoba RCMP say.
Police said the incident, which took place Monday, happened when children at a Peguis home gained access to a gun and a four-year-old accidentally fired it, hitting the victim.
The six-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Officers from the Fisher Branch RCMP detachment searched the home Wednesday and seized five firearms, a crossbow, and ammunition.
Police continue to investigate.
