Crime

Peguis First Nation child, 4, accidentally shoots 6-year-old, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 10:20 am
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
A Peguis First Nation man is facing a charge of unsafe storage of a firearm after a six-year-old child was injured in an accidental shooting, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said the incident, which took place Monday, happened when children at a Peguis home gained access to a gun and a four-year-old accidentally fired it, hitting the victim.

Read more: Winnipeg babysitter accidentally shot while taking loaded gun from toddler

The six-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers from the Fisher Branch RCMP detachment searched the home Wednesday and seized five firearms, a crossbow, and ammunition.

Police continue to investigate.

