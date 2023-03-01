Menu

Traffic

City closes lanes on Claremont Access in Hamilton due ‘erosion’ and ‘slope stability concerns’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 11:09 pm
The city of Hamilton closed the downbound lanes of the Claremont Access on Mar. 1, 2023 amid potentially dangerous erosion of a slope on the escarpment. View image in full screen
The city of Hamilton closed the downbound lanes of the Claremont Access on Mar. 1, 2023 amid potentially dangerous erosion of a slope on the escarpment. Global News
The City of Hamilton closed the downbound lanes of the Claremont Access Wednesday night citing “urgent erosion” and “slope stability concerns” as the reason.

In a release, staff said escarpment access between Hunter Street and Upper James Street will be limited with work starting immediately “to proactively ensure continued safety.”

“Concerns about the stability of the escarpment in this area were raised through a routine inspection conducted earlier this week and have been identified as needing immediate attention in the interest of ensuring the ongoing safety of the Claremont Access walls,” a city spokesperson explained in an email.

 

A photo from the City of Hamilton’s engineering services taken Feb. 27, 2023 showing city staff disfigured steel walls posing a potential safety concern on the Claremont Access. View image in full screen
A photo from the City of Hamilton’s engineering services taken Feb. 27, 2023 showing city staff disfigured steel walls posing a potential safety concern on the Claremont Access. City of Hamilton

Engineering services notified city staff of the issue in an update on Wednesday following an inspection turning up a change in a steel wall.

Stantec Consulting Limited, retained by the city for an inspection and upgrade, reported decay “indicative of a potential failure of certain sections” along the escarpment.

“This closure is challenging and results in longer commutes into the downtown core,” a spokesperson wrote.

“The city is doing everything to reopen the downbound lanes as quickly as possible to limit the inconvenience to motorists and HSR passengers.”

Engineering Services staff were notified on Tuesday and “increased monitoring” and “relieving the pressure on the steel wall” was recommended by Stantec’s report.

No timeline for the lane closures was revealed, just that they will be inaccessible until further notice as of Wednesday night.

HSR passengers can visit the HSR Now Twitter for detour details.

HamiltonCity of HamiltonHamilton MountainHamilton trafficClaremont AccessHamilton road workdownbound laneshamilton engineeringhamilton traffic operations
