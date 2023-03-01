Journalist sustains serious injuries in Guelph area collision

Send this page to someone via email

A journalist has sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, after being struck by a vehicle while reporting on a roadway near Guelph, Ont.

On Wednesday evening, CTV Kitchener said one of its reporters had been struck and seriously injured reporting from an intersection in the area of Brock Road South and Maltby Road.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers were investigating two collisions on Brock Road South on Wednesday, both resulting in injuries.

The first reportedly took place in the morning after a collision between a sedan and a tractor trailer. One driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Then, later, a “pedestrian was struck” in a section of closed road, the OPP said.

Read more: OPP at the scene of two separate crashes south of Guelph

Story continues below advertisement

“Stephanie Villella was at the intersection of Brock Road South and Maltby Road which had been closed and barricaded by police when she was hit by sedan,” CTV wrote of the incident.

“She had been gathering images of a separate two-vehicle crash that happened on Brock Road earlier in the day.”

An OPP spokesperson said on Wednesday evening that the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Global News contacted Bell Media, CTV’s parent company, for comment.

The union Unifor said its membership, leaders and staff were thinking of Villella after her “terrible on the job injury.”