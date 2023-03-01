Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Rescue crews searching for plane with 2 people on board missing in northern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2023 6:08 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
TRENTON, Ont. — Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on board that went missing Tuesday in a remote area of northern Ontario.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton is leading the search for the missing Cessna 208, which left Nakina around 12:45 p.m. and was expected to arrive in Fort Hope approximately 45 minutes later but never did.

JRCC Trenton spokesman Maj. Trevor Reid says military and police planes and helicopters, as well as civilian aircraft, have been deployed along the Cessna’s flight route.

On Wednesday an Ontario Provincial Police helicopter joined the search.

Reid says Tuesday’s search was hampered by unfavourable conditions including fresh snow and low clouds.

He could not confirm the identities of the people on board the missing plane.

OntarioOPPOntario Provincial PoliceTrentonNorthern OntarioOntario planePlane search Ontario
© 2023 The Canadian Press

