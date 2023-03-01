Manitoba teen facing charges after RCMP seized multiple firearms, knives

A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges after Portage la Prairie RCMP say they seized multiple firearms, ammunition and knives from a residence.
On Feb. 18, RCMP received a report about a boy who was in possession of a firearm and had made a threat to other youths days earlier, on Feb 14.
On Feb. 24, police went to a home in Oakville, Man., with a search warrant.
Officers say they seized multiple firearms, ammunition and several knives.
The teen has been remanded in custody and faces many charges related to firearms and uttering threats.
Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.
