Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba teen facing charges after RCMP seized multiple firearms, knives

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 6:17 pm
A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges after Portage La Prairie RCMP say they seized multiple firearms, ammunition, and knives from a residence. . View image in full screen
A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges after Portage La Prairie RCMP say they seized multiple firearms, ammunition, and knives from a residence. . Portage la Prairie RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges after Portage la Prairie RCMP say they seized multiple firearms, ammunition and knives from a residence.

On Feb. 18, RCMP received a report about a boy who was in possession of a firearm and had made a threat to other youths days earlier, on Feb 14.

On Feb. 24, police went to a home in Oakville, Man., with a search warrant.

Read more: Winnipeg advocates work to combat violent youth crimes

Officers say they seized multiple firearms, ammunition and several knives.

Trending Now

The teen has been remanded in custody and faces many charges related to firearms and uttering threats.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Youth crime on the rise'
Youth crime on the rise
CrimeRCMPGunsFirearmsPortage la PrairieManitoba crimeYouth CrimePortage la Prairie RCMPGuns Seized
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers