Crime

Six police officers in Nelson, B.C. to face discipline in racist-messages investigation

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 6:15 pm
Click to play video: 'More details emerge about the investigation into eight Nelson Police Department officers'
More details emerge about the investigation into eight Nelson Police Department officers
On Wednesday, Global News had the exclusive about the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner's investigation into the behaviour of almost half the officers at the Nelson Police Department. Now that office confirms the complaint came from the police chief and involves alleged racist comments on a WhatsApp group chat. People in Nelson say they are surprised but there have been rumours in town for years. A Nelson Star reporter tells Global News that the chief is relatively new and making changes to one of the oldest police forces in the province – Jul 7, 2022
Six police officers in Nelson, B.C., have been found to have committed discreditable conduct following an investigation into messages sent in a WhatsApp chat group.

In a statement provided Wednesday, the police department said one of the six officers was also found to have committed neglect of duty. Two officers who were investigated were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Click to play video: 'Nearly half the officers at the Nelson Police Department are under investigation'
Nearly half the officers at the Nelson Police Department are under investigation

Read more: Nearly half the police department in Nelson, B.C. under investigation: sources

Story continues below advertisement

The WhatsApp conversations involved sharing inappropriate messages and memes, racist comments.

The year-long investigation was conducted by members of the Vancouver Police Department under civilian oversight from the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

“Our force has been through a lot already this year, and although these findings are troublesome, we are determined to learn from this and grow as an organization,” he said.

Read more: Watchdog probing alleged chat group with racist messages among Nelson police

Just weeks ago, two members of the department, Wade Tittemore and Mathieu Nolet, died in an avalanche while off-duty.

The officers whose allegations have been substantiated in the WhatsApp investigation will have a chance to respond to the findings, before there is a final decision on discipline.

Click to play video: 'More details emerge about the investigation into eight Nelson Police Department officers'
More details emerge about the investigation into eight Nelson Police Department officers
