Six police officers in Nelson, B.C. to face discipline in racist-messages investigation

Six police officers in Nelson, B.C., have been found to have committed discreditable conduct following an investigation into messages sent in a WhatsApp chat group.

In a statement provided Wednesday, the police department said one of the six officers was also found to have committed neglect of duty. Two officers who were investigated were cleared of any wrongdoing.

The WhatsApp conversations involved sharing inappropriate messages and memes, racist comments.

The year-long investigation was conducted by members of the Vancouver Police Department under civilian oversight from the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

“Our force has been through a lot already this year, and although these findings are troublesome, we are determined to learn from this and grow as an organization,” he said.

Just weeks ago, two members of the department, Wade Tittemore and Mathieu Nolet, died in an avalanche while off-duty.

The officers whose allegations have been substantiated in the WhatsApp investigation will have a chance to respond to the findings, before there is a final decision on discipline.

