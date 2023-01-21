Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Second Nelson police officer dies in hospital following avalanche

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 3:22 pm
Nelson police officer Mathieu Nolet has died in hospital in Kelowna Saturday. View image in full screen
Nelson police officer Mathieu Nolet has died in hospital in Kelowna Saturday. City of Nelson

Flags are at half-mast in Nelson, B.C., Saturday, as the second police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing off-duty has died.

The City of Nelson released the tragic news that Const. Mathieu Nolet succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kelowna.

Read more: Private funeral service held for Nelson, B.C. police officer who died in avalanche

Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it

“It is hard to fully express the sadness we are feeling here,” said Nelson Police Chief Donovan Fisher. “The memorial for Const. Wade Tittemore was this past week, and now we’ve lost a second officer and friend. It is devastating.”

On Jan. 9, Nelson police officers Wade Tittemore and Mathieu Nolet were backcountry skiing near Kalso, B.C. in a mountain pass, when they were caught in an avalanche.

Story continues below advertisement

Tittemore was killed in the avalanche, while Nolet was left critically injured. Four people who witnessed the avalanche were able to dig Nolet out, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Private funeral held for Nelson police officer who died in avalanche'
Private funeral held for Nelson police officer who died in avalanche

Constable Nolet worked in Nelson for just over a year after serving for a year with the Calgary Police Service.

He chose Nelson as his home because of his love for the backcountry and dedication to community policing, police said.

“We have one of the smallest municipal police forces in the country,” said Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison. “This tragedy has hit us hard; our deepest condolences go out to constable Nolet’s family.”

Read more: Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C. identified as 43-year-old constable

Read next: Air Canada says no, then gives customer credit after booking error

The City of Nelson, mayor and council, the Nelson Police Department, and the Nelson Police Board are thanking everyone who has written to express their sympathies.

Story continues below advertisement

Condolences from the public for both Constable’s families can be sent to condolences@nelson.ca.

Click to play video: '‘Our hearts are heavy’: Nelson officials identify police officers involved in fatal avalanche'
‘Our hearts are heavy’: Nelson officials identify police officers involved in fatal avalanche
Related News
BCnelsonnelson policeCity Of NelsonMathieu Noletnelson avalancheBC officer diesNelson police officer diesPolice officer dies avalanche
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers