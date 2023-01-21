Second Nelson police officer dies in hospital following avalanche

Flags are at half-mast in Nelson, B.C., Saturday, as the second police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing off-duty has died.
The City of Nelson released the tragic news that Const. Mathieu Nolet succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kelowna.
“It is hard to fully express the sadness we are feeling here,” said Nelson Police Chief Donovan Fisher. “The memorial for Const. Wade Tittemore was this past week, and now we’ve lost a second officer and friend. It is devastating.”
On Jan. 9, Nelson police officers Wade Tittemore and Mathieu Nolet were backcountry skiing near Kalso, B.C. in a mountain pass, when they were caught in an avalanche.
Tittemore was killed in the avalanche, while Nolet was left critically injured. Four people who witnessed the avalanche were able to dig Nolet out, according to police.
Constable Nolet worked in Nelson for just over a year after serving for a year with the Calgary Police Service.
He chose Nelson as his home because of his love for the backcountry and dedication to community policing, police said.
“We have one of the smallest municipal police forces in the country,” said Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison. “This tragedy has hit us hard; our deepest condolences go out to constable Nolet’s family.”
The City of Nelson, mayor and council, the Nelson Police Department, and the Nelson Police Board are thanking everyone who has written to express their sympathies.
Condolences from the public for both Constable’s families can be sent to condolences@nelson.ca.
