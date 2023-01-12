First responders in Kelowna pay respects to Nelson police officer killed in avalanche

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a B.C. police officer who died in an avalanche in the Kootenays this week was transported from Kelowna to Nelson on Thursday.

Nelson police officer Wade Tittemore died Monday while off duty, backcountry skiing on a mountain northwest of Kaslo. The 43-year-old constable was married and had two sons.

“Today, Kelowna first responders learned Const. Tittemore’s body would be transported home and chose to honour Const. Tittemore’s life and pay their respects,” Kelowna RCMP said.

“Emergency vehicles were briefly stopped on the side of the transportation route towards Highway 33 as Const. Tittemore’s body was escorted back to Nelson.”

Tittemore was skiing with another Nelson police officer, Mathieu Nolet, 28, who survived the avalanche but was seriously injured.

The City of Nelson said Tittemore was a seasoned veteran who had spent 11 years in Calgary’s police force before moving to B.C. four years ago.

“Nelson is one of the smallest municipal police forces in Canada, and we are like one big family,” said Nelson police chief Donovan Fisher.

“The impact of the death of Constable Tittemore has a profound effect on the force and our community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”

“Officers in a city the size of Nelson are part of the community and make connections with people, both on and off the job,” said mayor Janice Morrison. “A tragedy like this deeply affects us all.”

The City of Nelson says the public is invited to share their condolences via email at condolences@nelson.ca.

An online fundraiser has also been set up to support Tittemore’s family as well as the other officer.