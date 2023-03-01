‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 11 contestants: Meet the houseguests

Big Brother Canada is back for its 11th season, and it looks like it’s going to be a mysterious one.

Filled with secrets, twists and turns and plenty of drama, each #BBCAN11 houseguest will be painted a suspect in a diabolical game of whodunit.

And, of course, there’s a new cast of 16 eager Canadians getting set to enter the Big Brother House Manor.

Premiering March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV, Big Brother Canada will surveil the houseguests as they live and compete alongside each other in an effort to secure the $100,000 grand prize.

But it looks like there could be some fresh surprises in store for the guests, with the show teasing mysteries hidden behind secret passageways and devious twists designed to stoke paranoia throughout the house.

This year’s houseguests (manorguests?) include a glamourous 911 operator from British Columbia, a driven mom of four and yoga instructor from Alberta, a determined investment adviser from Saskatchewan, a boisterous graphic designer from Ontario, an optimistic marketing coordinator from Prince Edward Island, a charming father and fisherman from Newfoundland and more.

Who has what it takes to uncover the mysteries of the Big Brother Canada Manor and come out on top? Check out Season 11’s houseguests below.

Amal Bashir

Age: 28

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Superfan

About: This superfan has a big personality and an even bigger heart. Staying focused on the grand prize, Amal plans to outwit her house mates and stay true to herself.

Anika Mysha

Age: 28

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Saskatoon

Occupation: Investment Adviser

About: Typically the loudest person in the room, Anika is a force to be reckoned with. Her strategy is to win people over by building tight bonds and playing a fair game. But be careful, she isn’t afraid to stir the pot!

Claudia Campbell

Age: 25

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Kensington, P.E.I.

Occupation: Marketing Coordinator

About: Representing P.E.I to the fullest, Claudia is a great example of good things that come in small packages! But don’t underestimate her strength, as she plans to dominate in competitions and bring a strong social game.

Daniel Clarke

Age: 33

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Graphic Designer

About: This loud and proud superfan plans to play between alliances to help further his game. Although he can’t keep a secret to himself and loves to gossip, Daniel will use his cheerful outlook and fierce determination to bring home the big win.

Dan Szabo

Age: 28

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ont.

Occupation: DJ

About: With a carefree attitude and good looks to match, Dan plans to charm everyone in the #BBCAN11 house. His strategy involves being part of a large alliance that allows him to make big moves without getting dirt on his hands.

Hope Agbolosoo

Age: 23

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Milton, Ont.

Occupation: Skills Coach

About: It’s always good vibes when Hope steps into a room. His megawatt smile and captivating energy will draw the houseguests in without a doubt. He’s calm, cool and collected when he needs to be, but when it’s show time, he plans to turn into a comp beast.

Jonathan Leonard

Age: 33

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Paradise, Nfld.

Occupation: Fisherman

About: Being a dad and fisherman has taught this small town Newfoundlander patience, which he will need to bring home the biggest catch of the year — the title of #BBCAN11 Winner.

John Michael Sosa

Age: 28

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Bradford, Ont.

Occupation: Project Manager

About: John Michael is bright, extroverted and a happy-go-lucky guy. While appearing unthreatening, he will mask his competitive nature behind a colourful charm to deceive all the houseguests and to take himself to the end.

Kuzivakwashe “Kuzie” Mujakachi

Age: 29

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

Occupation: 911 operator

About: Kuzie is a master manipulator. She knows how to read a room and will align herself with the strongest players in the house. Her social game will influence the vote to her liking and she has no problem twisting the truth to suit her best.

Roberto Lopez

Age: 30

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Gym Manager

About: Beauty, brains and brawn, Roberto has the three main ingredients to win the game. More than just a pretty face, throwing comps will sway the houseguests to underestimate his intelligence and athletic abilities, keeping him under the radar and off the block.

Renee Mior

Age: 24

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Vaughan, Ont.

Occupation: Law Student

About: Renee believes her goofy and bubbly personality will either land her an alliance with the other women in the house or a flirty showmance. Either way, her innocent appearance and sharp tongue will make her presence known in the game.

Santina Carlson

Age: 29

Pronouns: She/her

Hometown: Edmonton

Occupation: Aesthetician

About: Santina is determined and motivated to win big as a comp beast. Her strategy is to stay low-key when it comes to her competitive side until it’s time to make her move.

Shanaya Carter

Terrell “Ty” McDonald

Age: 28

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Personal Trainer

About: Ty knows he comes off as a physical threat and has a feeling his intelligence will be underestimated. Once this personal trainer’s cover is blown as the comp beast, Ty plans to dominate the game by making alliances with the outcasts. Plus, a showmance or bromance along the way couldn’t hurt!

Vanessa MacTavish

Age: 42

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Calgary

Occupation: Yoga Instructor

About: This driven mom, wife and yoga instructor is unapologetic and always authentically herself. She will be the shoulder to cry on in the #BBCAN11 house, yet also will keep the houseguests in line.

Zach Neilson

Age: 34

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Occupation: Startup Senior Vice President

About: Zach is a man with a calculated plan. With tricks up his sleeves he hopes to rule the #BBCAN11 house by dominating comps and building strong connections with his housemates.

—

This season, ‘Big Brother Canada’ will air three nights a week featuring new episodes every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Head of Household), Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Power of Veto) and Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Eviction).

