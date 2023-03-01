OPP at the scene of two separate crashes south of Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are investigating a pair of collisions south of Guelph, Ont., both of which occurred within hours of each other.

The first was on Maltby Road between Highway 6 and Victoria Road at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Const. Joshua Cunningham posted on Twitter that a sedan collided with a tractor trailer.

He says the occupant of the sedan was airlifted to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second collision occurred on Brock Road south of Clair Road involving a pedestrian sometime before 2 p.m.

Cunningham says the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with possible life-threatening injuries.

He says the affected roads are closed and motorists should take alternate routes.