Pair charged, wanted on warrants following Calgary home invasion

A man and a woman have been charged and are wanted on warrants following a Calgary home invasion police believe was targeted.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 21, three offenders broke into a home in the 200 block of Templeview Way Northeast. Police said a man who was in the garage was assaulted and escaped to run to a neighbour’s house for help and to call police. The offenders fled the home prior to officers arriving.

Dean Patrick Gallant, 47, was charged with break and enter, forcible confinement, and assault- and firearms-related charges.

Tinesa Lee Redwood, 35, faces similar charges in addition to failing to comply with a release order.

Both are wanted on warrants in relation to the incident and investigators are putting together a description of the third suspect, believed to be a man.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Gallant or Redwood is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.