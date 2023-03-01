Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pair charged, wanted on warrants following Calgary home invasion

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 4:26 pm
Calgary police View image in full screen
File: Calgary Police Service car. File/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man and a woman have been charged and are wanted on warrants following a Calgary home invasion police believe was targeted.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 21, three offenders broke into a home in the 200 block of Templeview Way Northeast. Police said a man who was in the garage was assaulted and escaped to run to a neighbour’s house for help and to call police. The offenders fled the home prior to officers arriving.

Dean Patrick Gallant, 47, was charged with break and enter, forcible confinement, and assault- and firearms-related charges.

Trending Now

Read more: Arrests for pair of 2022 Calgary shootings point to organized crime

Tinesa Lee Redwood, 35, faces similar charges in addition to failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Both are wanted on warrants in relation to the incident and investigators are putting together a description of the third suspect, believed to be a man.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Gallant or Redwood is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceBreak And EnterHome InvasionCalgary break and enterCalgary Home InvasionDean Patrick GallantTinesa Lee Redwood
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers