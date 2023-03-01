Menu

Canada

Edmonton councillors approve sale of 2 plots of land in Quarters to affordable housing developers

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 1, 2023 4:01 pm
Edmonton city council meeting Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton city council meeting Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Global News
Two plots of land in the Quarters area will be sold to affordable housing developers following a unanimous decision by Edmonton’s executive committee on Wednesday.

The city said this will help it reach its goal of building 2,700 new affordable housing units by 2026, including about 400 new supportive housing units.

Click to play video: 'New affordable housing units in south Edmonton changing lives for residents'
New affordable housing units in south Edmonton changing lives for residents

Each year the city identifies city-owned land that it can sell or lease at below-market value to non-profits. The city obtained the two plots of land between 2008 and 2018 using funds from the provincial government that were earmarked for affordable housing.

The first site is at the intersection of Rowland Road and 95 Street and consists of six individual lots.

The City of Edmonton will sell this parcel of land to an affordable housing developer. View image in full screen
The City of Edmonton will sell this parcel of land to an affordable housing developer. City of Edmonton

The city said the number of affordable housing units that could be built on this lot is up in the air and would depend on the proposals from potential buyers.

The second site is a half-acre lot with a historical building, The Koermann Block, on it. It faces onto Kinistinâw Park at the corner of 96 Street and 102A Avenue.

Read more: City of Edmonton exceeds affordable housing targets

The city said the buyer would need to rehabilitate the building and allow for retail, restaurants or other pedestrian-oriented spaces to open on the main floor. A mix of affordable and market-rate housing would be on the higher levels.

The gravel parking lot surrounding the Koermann Block could also be developed for housing, the city said.

Under its current zoning, the lot can have up to 75 units of housing, but the city said it expects the lot will be rezoned once it is bought.

The City of Edmonton will sell this parcel of land to an affordable housing developer.
The City of Edmonton will sell this parcel of land to an affordable housing developer. City of Edmonton

The city said the full range of affordable housing will be accepted in proposals for the two lots, meaning there could be a mix of market-rate and affordable housing. However, city staff said the more affordable the units, the more likely the proposal is to be accepted.

The city said the Boyle Street neighbourhood has a greater concentration of affordable housing than the rest of the city. It currently has an affordable housing ratio of 18 per cent, more than the target of 16 per cent the city set five years ago.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton councillors look at improving shelters, increasing affordable housing'
Edmonton councillors look at improving shelters, increasing affordable housing
