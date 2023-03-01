Province announces plans for priority school projects across Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The province announced 33 priority school projects Wednesday after revealing Alberta would have its largest education budget ever.

The budget, which was tabled Tuesday, allocates $2.3 billion over three years to modernize existing schools and build new ones.

The education construction plan — for grades K-12 — includes 58 total projects, 47 of which are full (planning and construction) projects, and 11 planning-only projects.

The province said acquiring building sites has been the biggest roadblock and hopes that the money budgeted for planning stages will help move this part of the process along.

The budget allocated $372 million to allow for 10 new schools to be built, 16 replacement schools and seven modernizations, education minister Adriana LaGrange said at a news conference in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

1:43 Alberta government commits $125M for MacEwan University’s new School of Business

There will be a grand total of 25,000 additional and new spaces across the province, including 4,500 in Calgary and 4,100 in Edmonton.

Construction of 13 schools — across the province, including in Calgary and Edmonton — will begin this year with full funding. A full list of schools receiving full construction funding can be found on the provincial website.