Alberta man charged with selling unlicensed meat, unlawful disposure of dead animals

An Alberta man is facing multiple charges after officials received complaints concerning a man slaughtering sick and injured cattle.

Peter Wiebe, 59, of Wheatland County was charged with six charges including causing unnecessary suffering to animals and unlawful disposal of dead cattle.

RCMP alleged in a press release that officers obtained evidence showing the man was failing to adequately care for and feed his animals.

When RCMP, Alberta Agriculture, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency searched the property they found employees actively slaughtering cattle. There were 36 dead calves and over 100 tags from slaughtered cows, officers said.

RCMP says the sale of uninspected meat could “result in severe illness or death.”

Wiebe was released and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on March 24, 2023.