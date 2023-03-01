Menu

U.S. News

‘Havana syndrome’ was not caused by a foreign adversary, U.S. intel finds

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 1, 2023 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Havana Syndrome: New CIA report sheds light on mysterious illness'
Havana Syndrome: New CIA report sheds light on mysterious illness
Havana Syndrome: New CIA report sheds light on mysterious illness – Jan 22, 2022
An extensive U.S. intelligence community investigation has concluded it was “very unlikely” a foreign adversary was responsible for the “Havana syndrome” ailments that have afflicted U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers worldwide, according to declassified findings released on Wednesday.

The mysterious ailment, first reported among U.S. officials in the Cuban capital in 2016, has afflicted U.S. diplomats, officials and family members overseas. Symptoms have included migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness.

Read more: U.S. reopening visa, consular services in Cuba after cases of mystery illness

The U.S. intelligence assessment found no credible evidence that any American adversary had a weapon or device capable of causing symptoms consistent with the syndrome.

As part of the investigation, which lasted more than six years, U.S. intelligence agencies considered the possibility that extraterrestrials were responsible for the Havana syndrome but ruled that out, a U.S. official said in a briefing to reporters.

Click to play video: 'Harris addresses question on Havana Syndrome by thanking staff'
Harris addresses question on Havana Syndrome by thanking staff

In January, a CIA official said the agency found it was unlikely that Russia or another “foreign actor” caused most of the anomalous health incidents.

That official, describing the conclusions of an interim report on the Havana Syndrome, said a majority of 1,000 cases “can be reasonably explained by medical conditions or environmental and technical factors, including previously undiagnosed illnesses.”

© 2023 Reuters

