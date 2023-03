Send this page to someone via email

An apartment fire in the north end of Vernon was doused quickly Wednesday, though firefighters remain on site to ensure it hasn’t spread.

The fire, which was in a third-floor unit of a Deleenheer Road building, broke out after 9 a.m.

Within the hour it had been doused and firefighters could be seen on the balcony of the building, looking for extensions.

