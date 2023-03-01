Manitoba adjusts the Small Business Minimum Wage program

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is adjusting the Small Business Minimum Wage Program to streamline the application process and enable small businesses to receive support as one-time funding, Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Jeff Wharton announced Wednesday.

The program is open to all private sector, non-profit and charitable employers who are operating in Manitoba and meet specific criteria.

“Small businesses contribute to the provincial economy by providing employment opportunities and helping to grow local workforces,” Wharton said.

“As our government continues to take important steps to help Manitobans make ends meet, it recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses so they can continue to grow and thrive, for the benefit of all.”

Eligible small businesses can now apply online to receive a one-time payment of $520 per eligible employee to a maximum of $10,400.

Small businesses that employ minimum wage seasonal employees, such as summer staff, are also now eligible to apply and receive the one-time payment, the minister said.

The program supports small businesses to help offset the impact of the minimum wage increase on Oct. 1, 2022, to $13.50 per hour from $11.95 per hour.