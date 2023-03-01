Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan online learning service lists courses offered for K-12 students

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 10:35 am
The Ministry of Education said over 180 courses are available through the Sask DLC service. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Education said over 180 courses are available through the Sask DLC service. Derek Putz / Global News
High school students in Saskatchewan will have the option to buff up their hockey skills in one of over 180 courses for K-12 students that will be available as part of the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corp.’s website.

That’s according to the Ministry of Education, which says there are several unique electives available.

Read more: Sask. online K-12 course system offers regional campuses for student support

Looking at the list, the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corp. (Sask DLC) service offers courses including agricultural production, communications media, financial literacy, hockey skills, power engineering and IT fundamentals.

“The wide array of courses on offer will provide students with new opportunities for learning, which they may not have had previously,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said.

“Through this enhanced learning experience, all students will have greater flexibility and choice in gaining the knowledge and skills necessary for their future careers, regardless of where they live in Saskatchewan.”

Trending Now

Read more: Ukrainian refugee students displaced by war receive warm welcome at Toronto Catholic school

The ministry said students can get help with planning courses or accessing local supports, noting that Sask DLC will work with local school divisions to meet the student’s needs.

It added that separate school divisions and independent schools can offer online learning courses through an application process, noting that applicants will have to meet the province’s new quality assurance framework.

Sask DLC will be filling positions in March at the main office in Kenaston and the nine additional campuses found in Estevan, La Ronge, Moose Jaw, Neilburg, Nipawin, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Yorkton.

Saskatchewan NewsStudentsEducationMinistry Of EducationDustin DuncanCoursesSask DLC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

