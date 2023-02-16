Sask. online K-12 course system offers regional campuses for student support

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s new K-12 online course system will have 10 locations around the province where students can attend in person.

The Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation (SDLC) opens this fall with the main office in Kenaston, and regional campuses in Estevan, La Ronge, Moose Jaw, Neilburg, Nipawin, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Yorkton.

“These locations will provide access to quality online learning for students around the province as well as opportunities for teachers to collaborate to support students learning,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. “Students will have the option to receive support virtually or in person from these regional campuses.”

Teachers will run courses from the main office or the regional campuses.

The Ministry of Education said students will have the choice of attending as a full-time or part-time student.

It added that students will register with the school and then be connected to their local school division, which will provide tuition to SDLC.

Local school divisions will provide students with support like educational assistants, speech-language pathologists and counsellors, and will also provide students with things like arts and sports, graduation ceremonies and extra-curricular activities.

The government of Saskatchewan says Darren Gasper will be the SDLC Chief Executive Officer.

Student registration begins in April, and recruitment for positions at the main office and regional campuses begins in March.