Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GRCA set to open online campsite booking system

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 28, 2023 4:16 pm
camping tent picnic table View image in full screen
File: A tent set up at a campground. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

You can now start to plan your summer camping trip in southern Ontario.

The Grand River Conservation Authority is set to open its online campsite reservation system for the 2023 camping season.

It will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting 8 a.m. Wednesday and run until mid-October when camping season closes.

According to a news release, campsite reservations can be made for all eight GRCA conservation areas that offer camping.

Read more: Parks Canada updating its reservation system to book camping and other activities

The GRCA says group campsites are now also available to be booked online and feature a new fee structure.

Trending Now

More information on camping at GRCA sites can be found by going to their website.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Cancer survivor gives back to childhood camp'
Cancer survivor gives back to childhood camp
Kitchener newsGuelph NewsCampingcampgroundGrand River Conservation AuthoritycampsiteOnline BookingReservation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers