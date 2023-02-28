GRCA set to open online campsite booking system

See more sharing options

You can now start to plan your summer camping trip in southern Ontario.

The Grand River Conservation Authority is set to open its online campsite reservation system for the 2023 camping season.

It will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting 8 a.m. Wednesday and run until mid-October when camping season closes.

According to a news release, campsite reservations can be made for all eight GRCA conservation areas that offer camping.

The GRCA says group campsites are now also available to be booked online and feature a new fee structure.

More information on camping at GRCA sites can be found by going to their website.

