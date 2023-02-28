RCMP hosting press conference on pipe bomb incident in Kelowna

See more sharing options

Police in Kelowna, B.C., will be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday in regards to Monday’s pipe bomb incident.

Traffic along Highway 97 near Orchard Park Mall was snarled for hours during the afternoon after an “improvised explosive device” was found near a restaurant’s parking lot by a passerby.

A bomb squad from Vancouver was called in, and the device was safely disposed of on Monday.

Police said there’s no evidence this was a targeted event, but noted there is an active investigation underway.

This story will be updated.

1:11 Suspected pipe bomb in Kelowna leads to partial highway shutdown