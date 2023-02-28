Menu

Crime

RCMP hosting press conference on pipe bomb incident in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 3:25 pm
Traffic along Highway 97 near Orchard Park Mall was snarled for hours after an 'improvised explosive device' was found in a restaurant’s parking lot on Monday. View image in full screen
Traffic along Highway 97 near Orchard Park Mall was snarled for hours after an 'improvised explosive device' was found in a restaurant’s parking lot on Monday. Global News
Police in Kelowna, B.C., will be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday in regards to Monday’s pipe bomb incident.

Traffic along Highway 97 near Orchard Park Mall was snarled for hours during the afternoon after an “improvised explosive device” was found near a restaurant’s parking lot by a passerby.

Read more: Bomb threat along Highway 97 in Kelowna, B.C. now over

A bomb squad from Vancouver was called in, and the device was safely disposed of on Monday.

Police said there’s no evidence this was a targeted event, but noted there is an active investigation underway.

This story will be updated.

Click to play video: 'Suspected pipe bomb in Kelowna leads to partial highway shutdown'
Suspected pipe bomb in Kelowna leads to partial highway shutdown

 

