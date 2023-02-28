Several youths arrested, 16-year-old victim in hospital after Annieville Park assault: Delta police

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being stabbed, punched and threatened by several individuals wearing masks near Delta, B.C.’s Annieville Park on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the park just before noon, after the victim reported he had been attacked.

Officers provided emergency first aid to him at the scene before he was brought to hospital via ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Several youths were taken into custody by police, and the suspects have been identified as students who went to school with the victim.

Police have determined the attack was targeted, and say the victim appears to be involved in a dispute with other individuals he knows from Delview Secondary School.

“Any time we see high levels of violence at our or near schools, it is a significant pause for concern as to the welfare of the youth of our community,” said Chief Niel Dubord.

“It is troubling a dispute has escalated to this level of violence.”

The names of the victim and those involved will not be released, but Delta police confirm all of the suspects’ parents have been notified of the incident.

“The school administration is taking all necessary steps they deem necessary by sanctioning the involved students as the investigation continues,” reads the release.

The nearby schools, Annieville Elementary, Gibson Elementary and Delview Secondary School, were initially placed in a secure and hold, police confirmed were released shortly after.

However, the incident is not believed to be gang-related or connected to the B.C. gang conflict.

Delta police confirm that the 16-year-old victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators will be forwarding charge recommendations to Crown Counsel.