Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Several youths arrested, 16-year-old victim in hospital after Annieville Park assault: Delta police

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 3:39 pm
Delta police were called to a park near some schools around noon on Monday following reports of an assault. View image in full screen
Delta police were called to a park near some schools around noon on Monday following reports of an assault. Shane MacKichan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 16-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being stabbed, punched and threatened by several individuals wearing masks near Delta, B.C.’s Annieville Park on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the park just before noon, after the victim reported he had been attacked.

Officers provided emergency first aid to him at the scene before he was brought to hospital via ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Several youths were taken into custody by police, and the suspects have been identified as students who went to school with the victim.

Police have determined the attack was targeted, and say the victim appears to be involved in a dispute with other individuals he knows from Delview Secondary School.

Read more: 1 person injured in assault at Delta park, nearby schools placed in hold and secure

Story continues below advertisement

“Any time we see high levels of violence at our or near schools, it is a significant pause for concern as to the welfare of the youth of our community,” said Chief Niel Dubord.

Trending Now

“It is troubling a dispute has escalated to this level of violence.”

The names of the victim and those involved will not be released, but Delta police confirm all of the suspects’ parents have been notified of the incident.

“The school administration is taking all necessary steps they deem necessary by sanctioning the involved students as the investigation continues,” reads the release.

Read more: Police condemn behaviour of Alex Fraser Bridge drivers during mental health crisis

The nearby schools, Annieville Elementary, Gibson Elementary and Delview Secondary School, were initially placed in a secure and hold, police confirmed were released shortly after.

However, the incident is not believed to be gang-related or connected to the B.C. gang conflict.

Delta police confirm that the 16-year-old victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators will be forwarding charge recommendations to Crown Counsel.

Click to play video: 'Mental health crisis on Alex Fraser Bridge more than just an inconvenience'
Mental health crisis on Alex Fraser Bridge more than just an inconvenience
Delta B.C.delta annieville attackdelta schools assaultdelta student assaulteddelta students arrested stabbingyouth stabbed deltayouth stabbing student arrestsyouth violence b.c.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers