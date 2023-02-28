Former Ontario health minister Christine Elliott among 4 to receive honorary degree from Trent

Send this page to someone via email

Former Ontario health minister Christine Elliott is among four leaders to be presented with an honorary degree from Trent University at this spring’s convocation ceremonies in Peterborough.

The university says Elliott will receive an honorary doctorate of laws at Trent University Durham GTA for her service to Ontario, including serving as deputy premier and minister of health from 2018-2022 and leading the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elliott worked as a lawyer until she was elected as MPP for Whitby-Ajax in 2006 and was re-elected in 2007, 2011 and 2014. She was then elected MPP for Newmarket-Aurora in 2018. She also became Ontario’s first patient ombudsman (2016 to 2018). In March 2022, she announced she would not be seeking re-election in the June provincial election. In September she joined the health law group at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP. In January 2023, she joining Western University as a distinguished leader in residence at Western Law.

The university noted she is a “passionate advocate for vulnerable community members” and has volunteered with many organizations including Grandview Children’s Centre, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Lakeridge Health Whitby Foundation and Durham Mental Health Services, which named one of their homes in her honour. She is co-founder and former director of the Abilities Centre, a multi-purpose athletic, recreation and performing arts facility for individuals of all abilities.

She will receive her honorary degree on Friday, June 16, at the 2 p.m. ceremony at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa.

Other recipients of an honorary degree will include:

Drew Hayden Taylor, of Curve Lake First Nation: He will receive an honorary doctorate of letters in recognition of his award-winning career as an Indigenous playwright, journalist, filmmaker, humorist and author (more than 20 plays and 34 books and 17 documentaries on Indigenous experiences). He has also worked as scriptwriter on many acclaimed series including CBC’s North of Sixty and The Beachcombers. He works with Trent University as a regular contributor to Indigenous performance programming, reading from his plays in classes, and engaging with students in their interpretation on stage. Hayden Taylor will receive his degree on June 7 at the 2 p.m. ceremony in Peterborough.

Master Warrant Officer Moogly Tetrault-Hamel : He will receive an honorary doctorate of laws in recognition of his distinguished 21 years of military service with the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as his “robust Indigenous advocacy and impactful Indigenous awareness training” within the CAF and Department of National Defence. The father of six has received multiple distinctions and awards over the years including the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013 and the Order of Military Merit in 2022. He will receive his degree at the 10 a.m. ceremony on Wednesday, June 7, in Peterborough.

: He will receive an honorary doctorate of laws in recognition of his distinguished 21 years of military service with the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as his “robust Indigenous advocacy and impactful Indigenous awareness training” within the CAF and Department of National Defence. The father of six has received multiple distinctions and awards over the years including the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013 and the Order of Military Merit in 2022. He will receive his degree at the 10 a.m. ceremony on Wednesday, June 7, in Peterborough. Dr. Jenny Ingram: She will receive an honorary doctorate of science, recognizing her 30 years of “extraordinary contributions” to geriatric medicine, dementia care and the study of aging that have “impacted healthcare regionally, provincially and nationally,” the university states. Ingram is a Trent University adjunct professor and is on the inaugural advisory board of the Trent Centre for Aging and Society. She is also the founder of the Kawartha Centre – Redefining Healthy Aging, a community-based seniors’ medical clinic and clinical research site. She will be honoured during the 2 p.m. ceremony on Monday, June 12, in Peterborough.

“This year’s honorary degree recipients personify Trent’s strengths in Indigenous studies, health, aging, social justice, the liberal arts and sciences,” stated Dr. Leo Groarke, university president and vice-chancellor. “These individuals exemplify the spirit of challenging the way we think to make a difference in our communities, our province, across the country and around the world.”

Additional details of the in-person convocation ceremonies can be found at trentu.ca/convocation.