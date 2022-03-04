Ontario health minister Christine Elliott will not seek re-election in June

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s health minister and deputy premier says she is not seeking re-election for the upcoming provincial election.

Christine Elliott made the official announcement on Friday, almost three months before the election on June 2.

“After considerable reflection and discussion with my family, it is with deep gratitude for my 16 years in public life that I recently shared with Premier Ford I will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming provincial contest in June,” Elliott said in a statement.

She said up until the election she will continue to support the Ford government as health minister “without hesitation.”

Elliott has served as the government’s health minister since Premier Doug Ford took office in 2018. She represents the riding of Newmarket-Aurora.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has tested us all, but none more so than our incredible frontline health care workers,” Elliott continued. “I want to express my profound admiration of and gratitude for all who provide care to Ontarians each and every day.”

“Finally, and most importantly, I must express my love and gratitude to my family for their unconditional support not only over the past almost two decades, but throughout the last 24 months in particular. Like many Ontarians, I would not have been able to do my job day in and day out without their support.”

I recently shared with Premier Ford I will not be seeking re-election in June. Until then, I will continue what has been the honour of a lifetime to support our gov’t as Minister of Health. To the people of Newmarket-Aurora, thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you. pic.twitter.com/VH5EbCHh2c — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 4, 2022