Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down as energy and financial stocks fall, U.S. markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2023 11:47 am
The Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montreal Exchange will be closed on Monday for Ontario's Family Day holiday. The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montreal Exchange will be closed on Monday for Ontario's Family Day holiday. The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Losses in the financial and energy sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.27 points at 20,220.86.

Read more: North American markets rally; recover some of last week’s losses

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.99 points at 32,783.10. The S&P 500 index was up 2.93 points at 3,985.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.02 points at 11,494.00.

Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.54 cents US compared with 73.68 cents US on Monday.

The April crude contract was up US$1.72 at US$77.40 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was up US$9.20 at US$1,834.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.09 a pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stocks
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers