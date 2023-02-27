Menu

Economy

Base metals and energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stocks also higher

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 11:39 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Strength in the base metal and energy sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 67.58 points at 20,286.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 88.72 points at 32,905.64. The S&P 500 index was up 21.24 points at 3,991.28, while the Nasdaq composite was up 89.81 points at 11,484.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.69 cents US compared with 73.41 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was down 77 cents at US$75.55 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$2.66 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$4.60 at US$1,821.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents at US$3.99 a pound.

