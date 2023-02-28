Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, east Vancouver Island on Tuesday morning

See more sharing options

A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of B.C.’s South Coast on Tuesday morning.

The warning is in place for Metro Vancouver from West Vancouver to Richmond, including Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley and Delta.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the region Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

The snow has already forced school closures and affected transit routes and operations at Vancouver’s International Airport.

A snowfall warning is also in place for East Vancouver Island, Duncan to Fanny Bay, Southern Gulf Islands near Galiano and Valdes Islands, Malahat Highway, and Greater Victoria.

The warning has also been extended to the Southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast from Gibsons to Earls Cove.

The snow is expected to ease Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.