Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, east Vancouver Island on Tuesday morning

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 11:16 am
Special weather statement issued as more snow falls on B.C.’s South Coast
A special weather statement has been issued as snow is again falling across the South Coast, and more is in the forecast. Grace Ke reports and meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the forecast for the Tuesday morning commute.
A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of B.C.’s South Coast on Tuesday morning.

The warning is in place for Metro Vancouver from West Vancouver to Richmond, including Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley and Delta.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the region Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

The snow has already forced school closures and affected transit routes and operations at Vancouver’s International Airport.

Read more: Snow forces school closures, affects transit in B.C.’s South Coast on Tuesday

A snowfall warning is also in place for East Vancouver Island, Duncan to Fanny Bay, Southern Gulf Islands near Galiano and Valdes Islands, Malahat Highway, and Greater Victoria.

The warning has also been extended to the Southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast from Gibsons to Earls Cove.

The snow is expected to ease Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

