Snow forces school closures, affects transit in B.C.’s South Coast on Tuesday

Snow falling across B.C.’s South Coast Tuesday has forced some school closures and affected transit.

All public schools in North Vancouver are closed Tuesday.

All public schools in West Vancouver are closed.

St Thomas Aquinas in North Vancouver is also closed.

West Coast Christian School in Vancouver is closed.

Queen of All Saints School in Coquitlam is closed.

Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary School in Port Coquitlam is closed.

St. Patrick’s School in Maple Ridge is closed.

Morning classes at Simon Fraser University are also cancelled.

St John Paul II Academy in White Rock is closed.

St. Augustine in Kitsilano is also closed.

St Andrews Elementary in Vancouver is closed.

ALERT (Feb 28, 6:00AM): Due to weather conditions, all SFU campuses will be closed until 10:00 a.m. today, February 28. We continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide an update by 8:00 a.m. about the status of campuses for later this morning and afternoon. 1/3 — Simon Fraser University (@SFU) February 28, 2023

The snow is also affecting bus routes across the region. Check with TransLink on Twitter about the status of your route.

Service has resumed in the Victoria Regional Transit System, with the following routes continuing to experience service impacts:

R-2 Oak Bay/James Bay – From Oak Bay Marina, regular routing to Douglas then right Superior, left St. lawerence, right Erie to Fisherman’s Wharf, then left Dallas, left Douglas to Johnson.

R-3 James Bay – Not running.

R-4 UVic/Downtown – On regular route, not servicing Penwell.

R-5 James bay/Willows – Not running.

R-6 Royal Oak/Downtown – Not servicing Chatterton or Emily Carr. Royal Oak only using West Saanich Rd.

R- 8 Interurban/Oak Bay – Not running.

R- 9 Royal Oak/Uvic – Not running

R- 10 James bay/Royal Jubilee – Not running.

R- 11 Tillicum/Downtown – Not servicing Uplands. Using Landsdowne, Foul Bay to UVic.

R- 12 University Heights/uVic – Not running.

R-14 Vic General/UVic – Regular routing on eastbound to Richmond, left Cedar Hill Cross, right Shelbourne, right McKenzie. To Vic General, using Craigflower/Admirals, right Admirals, left Trans Canada HWY, right Helmcken, to Vic General Hospital.

R- 15 Esquimalt/UVic – Not running.

R- 17 Cedar Hill – Not running.

R-21 Interurban/Downtown – Not servicing Markham Technology Park or Viaduct.

R- 22 Vic General – Not running.

R- 24 Cedar Hill/Tillicum – Not running.

R- 25 Maplewood – Not running.

R-26 Dockyard/UVic – Only servicing Uptown.

R-27 Gordon Head/Downtown – Not servicing Ferndale or Tyndall. Using Laval, Gordon Head, McKenzie, Shelbourne.

R-28 Majestic/Downtown – Not servicing Ash or Majestic. Using McKenzie/Shelbourne, Feltham, Tyndall, Kenmore, Shelbourne.

R- 30 Royal Oak – Not running.

R-31 Royal Oak – Not servicing Glanford. Service to McKenzie, Pat Bay HWY.

R- 32 Cordova Bay – Not running.

R- 39 Westhills – Not running.

R- 43 Belmont – Not running.

R- 46 Dockyard/Westhills – Not running.

R- 47 Goldstream Meadows – Not running.

R- 48 Happy Valley – Not running.

R- 51 – Not running

R-52 Bear Mountain – Not servicing Bear Mountain, Lagoon, Cairndale/Stornoway. Routing via Millstream Roundabout.

R- 54 metchosin – Not running.

R- 55- Not running.

R- 56- Not running.

R- 57- Not running.

R-58 Goldstream Meadows – Not running.

R-59 Traingle Mountain- Not servicing Triangle Mountain. Routing via Wishart, Latoria, Happy Valley.

R-60 Wishart – Not running.

R-61 Sooke – Not servicing grant, Pyrite, or Quartz.. Routing via Sooke Rd., Shields, Eustace, otter Point Sooke to Sooke/Townsend.

R-71 Swartz Bay – Not running.

R-75 Saanichton – Not running.

R-81/82/83 Brentwood/Sidney – Not running.

​R-87 Saanichton – Not running.

​R-88 Airport – Not running.

Service has been suspended in the Cowichan Valley due to the snow.

Vancouver International Airport says it’s also monitoring the situation and that anyone flying should check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

More to come.