Jerry Seinfeld to headline outdoor comedy festival coming to Halifax

A large Canadian comedy festival has announced it is coming to Halifax this summer with comedy star Jerry Seinfeld at the forefront.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival — usually held in Edmonton and Calgary — will be expanding into Halifax.

It will be hosted at the Garrison Grounds near the city’s downtown core.

On Tuesday, the festival announced its Halifax headliner, saying Seinfeld is “one of the greatest and most recognizable comedians of all time.”

He is set to perform on Aug. 11, in the first of three festival nights hosted in the city.

When we said the first part of your lineup is going to be legendary, #Halifax… we meant it! 👏🏼 Join us Aug. 11th w/ headliner JERRY SEINFELD! Use code WILD for pre-sale access starting THIS THURSDAY at 10am AST. Tickets go on sale to public THIS FRIDAY https://t.co/eu1yuEYTHy pic.twitter.com/v7PASx0tyr — The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (@greatoutdoorsCF) February 28, 2023

Seinfeld is best known for his self-titled sitcom, Seinfeld, which ran for nine season and won several awards in the 1990s. But, his comedy career first took off after he appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981, and he’s been performing, directing and producing since then.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival said the event is a go, rain or shine, and is available to adults over the age of 19.

“The vision… is and will always be to create an inclusive and safe experience that celebrates and features all forms of performance comedy, from locals to superstars,” the festival wrote.

“All while celebrating and supporting the communities and beautiful parks we visit. A portion of the festival proceeds will support the Halifax Progress Club.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale on Friday, with tickets ranging from $69 to $89 for general admission and up to $309 for VIP tickets.