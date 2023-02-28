Menu

Canada

Buses cancelled in Waterloo Region, Guelph Tuesday but schools are open

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 6:24 am
Buses are cancelled but schools are open in Waterloo Region and Guelph. View image in full screen
Buses are cancelled but schools are open in Waterloo Region and Guelph. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Schools buses in Waterloo Region and Guelph were cancelled on Tuesday but both public and Catholic schools remained open, local school boards announced.

“As always, families may choose to keep their child(ren) home if they feel it is unsafe to travel to school,” the Waterloo Region District School Board also noted.

“If you keep your child home, please call the school to report their absence.”

Read more: Snow events declared for Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

The Waterloo board also said on Twitter that extended day programs and daycare centres are also open.

It also said that all inter-school sports and competitions have been cancelled.

A storm arrived in the area mid-afternoon on Monday and quickly dumped a few inches of snow. Overnight that snow turned into freezing rain.

The weather prompted the early closure of Laurier University as well as the closure of schools and community centres across Waterloo Region.

The cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo also declared snow events which meant that parking on city streets was banned for 24 hours as of 12:01 a.m.

