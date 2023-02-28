Menu

Canada

Spike in Toronto mailbox vandalism leaves fewer snail mail options

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2023 6:03 am
Canada Post says a spike in vandalism has put many of its Toronto mailboxes out of commission. A vandalized Canada Post mailbox is seen Tuesday, May 31, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.
Canada Post says a spike in vandalism has put many of its Toronto mailboxes out of commission. A vandalized Canada Post mailbox is seen Tuesday, May 31, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. pch
Canada Post says a vandalism spree has put many of its Toronto mailboxes out of commission.

The Crown corporation says a “rapid and unprecedented increase in vandalism” to its street letterboxes has prompted it to wrap them in plastic to keep customers from depositing mail in damaged or unsecured boxes.

In response to the crime spike, it says it has ramped up repair and replacement of the signature red rectangles now garbed in industrial shrink-wrap.

Read more: Guelph police investigate damaged mailboxes in downtown apartment complex

Canada Post says its investigations team is working with Toronto police and other local authorities to look into the incidents, and is also reviewing its “street equipment” to enhance their security.

In an email, spokeswoman Lisa Liu says Canada Post apologizes for any inconvenience and hopes to have defective mailboxes back in operation “shortly.”

In the meantime, card senders can use the nearest post office.

TorontoCanada PostMailboxCanada Post MailSnail Mailtoronto mailtoronto mailboxtoronto mailbox vandalism
© 2023 The Canadian Press

