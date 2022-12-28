Guelph police investigate damaged mailboxes in downtown apartment complex

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into a number of mailboxes being broken into at a downtown Guelph apartment complex.

The Guelph Police Service was notified by the building’s owner on Tuesday after 20 mailboxes were found damaged.

Investigators say two people were seen on surveillance video entering the building around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 19.

They say a prybar was used to open the mailboxes and steal several pieces of mail.

Investigators say there was at least $2,000 in damages.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7318 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.