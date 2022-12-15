Man discovered hiding in Guelph store after it was closed: police

See more sharing options

Someone decided to play hide and seek at a business in Guelph, Ont.

Guelph Police Service was notified about a man who was seen inside a store on Stone Road West that was closed for the day.

Investigators say cleaning staff discovered a man inside the store early Tuesday moving merchandise around.

They went through video surveillance and determined the individual hid inside the store’s washroom just as the store was closing around 10 p.m. on Monday.

They say it was around 1:30 a.m. when the man was seen exiting the washroom.

Investigators say the man left the store once he was spotted and fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.

There is no word on whether anything in the store was taken.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7487, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.