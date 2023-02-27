Victoria police seek man caught on camera kicking dog

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Victoria, B.C., are on the lookout for a man seen assaulting tourists and kicking their dog on security video.

In a media release, police said the random assaults happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday night as the couple, who were visiting Victoria from out of country, were leaving their hotel in the 700 block of Government Street.

“They told officers that the man first kicked their dog and then got into a physical altercation with one of them,” police said.

“They told the man to stay away and called police. The man argued with the couple and then left the scene before officers arrived.”

Investigators said neither the tourists nor their dog needed medical attention, but that they were left shaken by the attack.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 25 and 35 and six-feet-two-inches with a heavy build.

He was wearing a blue and black plaid hooded sweatshirt underneath a dark puffy vest and blue jeans and was last seen walking southbound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.