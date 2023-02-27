Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Positive record for babies delivered by midwives: UBC study

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 5:55 pm
The new study shows how midwifery care in B.C. has evolved since it became a regulated health profession in 1998. View image in full screen
The new study shows how midwifery care in B.C. has evolved since it became a regulated health profession in 1998. UBC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. midwives are handling more complex pregnancies, contrary to the popular belief they mostly manage lower-risk cases, according to a new study from the University of British Columbia.

In both higher and lower-risk pregnancies, it found those with a midwife had comparable or improved outcomes. Midwifery clients also had consistently lower caesarean delivery rates, although the rate of c-section increased in higher-risk cases.

Read more: ‘Significant loss’: Midwives, mothers concerned by midwife shortage in Abbotsford, B.C.

Read next: ‘Suspected pipe bomb’ leads to shutdown of part of Highway 97 in Kelowna

The study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, examined births between 2008 to 2018, and compared birth outcomes for pregnant people with a midwife to those who were seen by a family physician or obstetrician.

Midwifery clients were less likely to have pre-term births and low-birth-weight babies compared to physician-led care, and risk of infant death was comparable across care providers.

Story continues below advertisement

“The study provides evidence that midwifery care in B.C. is a safe and effective option for childbearing people, regardless of medical risk,” said Dr. Kathrin Stoll, who is a research associate in UBC’s department of family practice.

Trending Now

“Midwives operate in two worlds: They are in the community working with people in their homes, but they are also integrated into the hospital system,” she said.

Read more: B.C. Midwives calling on provincial government to an increase in funding

Read next: Regina city workers union looks to overturn WCB workplace sexual harassment decision

According to the research, midwives are helping in almost a third of deliveries, including high-risk pregnancies, and acting as a bridge between patients and specialists. That number is the highest in the country.

The study also finds that despite increases in midwifery care, the service is still not readily accessible to under-served communities with some of the lowest rates of access in the world and increasing c-section rates.

It recommends increasing midwife wages in order to retain practitioners, and better integrating them in patient care with doctors.

Click to play video: 'Midwife shortage leaves expectant mothers scrambling'
Midwife shortage leaves expectant mothers scrambling
MidwivesUBC researchdoctor vs midwifemidwife study ubcmidwifery bcmidwifery outcomes bcpregnancy outcomes bc
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers