Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Girl, 10, killed in hit and run while walking in Norway House, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 4:02 pm
RCMP Norway House detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Norway House detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Norway House, Man., on Friday, RCMP say.

The incident took place on Jack River Road around 5:30 p.m., when the victim was crossing the road with another girl, 12.

After an SUV hit the 10-year-old, police said, the driver got out of the vehicle, told the other girl to call for help, then fled the scene.

Emergency responders arrived within minutes but weren’t able to save the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Truck from fatal Notre Dame Avenue hit and run found, Winnipeg police say

While the investigation was taking place, the driver returned to the scene and told police she wanted to turn herself in.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for failing to stop after an accident and will appear in court at Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation May 4.

RCMP say they’ve seized the vehicle for further investigation, and that they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police, family renew calls for tips in fatal hit and run, 8 years after death of Cody Joss'
Winnipeg police, family renew calls for tips in fatal hit and run, 8 years after death of Cody Joss

 

RCMPFatal CrashHit and RunManitoba RCMPNorway HouseChild killedSUV crashNorway House RCMPvehicle-pedestrian crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers