Girl, 10, killed in hit and run while walking in Norway House, Man.

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Norway House, Man., on Friday, RCMP say.

The incident took place on Jack River Road around 5:30 p.m., when the victim was crossing the road with another girl, 12.

After an SUV hit the 10-year-old, police said, the driver got out of the vehicle, told the other girl to call for help, then fled the scene.

Emergency responders arrived within minutes but weren’t able to save the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the investigation was taking place, the driver returned to the scene and told police she wanted to turn herself in.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for failing to stop after an accident and will appear in court at Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation May 4.

RCMP say they’ve seized the vehicle for further investigation, and that they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident.